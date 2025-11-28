From Yellow Card to Call for Action: How Boehringer Ingelheim’s CRM United boosts early health awareness in Dubai

Dubai event urges early diagnosis through teamwork on and off the pitch
Dubai: Boehringer Ingelheim hosted its CRM United awareness event on a football pitch at RAD Sports – Dubai Studio City. The venue became the stage for an inspiring afternoon dedicated to raising awareness about the interconnectivity between cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic (CRM) diseases and the importance of early diagnosis.
With over 850 million people living with chronic kidney disease, 589 million with diabetes, and 64 million with heart failure, the need for awareness and action is more pressing than ever.
The event brought together Dr. Mona Alrukhaimi, President of the Emirates Medical Association for Nephrology and Transplantation; Dr. Nadya Almatrooshi, General Secretary and Head of Heart Failure Working Group of the Emirates Cardiac Society; Dr. Mohamed Farghaly, Scientific Committee Chairperson of the Emirates Family Medicine Society; Boehringer Ingelheim colleagues; and football star Ahmed Fathy.
Drawing parallels between teamwork on the pitch and the body’s interconnected CRM systems, the event emphasized that – just like in football – when one player struggles, the whole team feels the pressure.
At the heart of the event stood a giant yellow card, football’s universal symbol of warning, reimagined as a “Card of Action.” Event attendees wrote one-word commitments such as Act, Protect, Unite, and Defend in response to the question “How do you respond to a warning?”
This shared moment transformed the yellow card into a symbol of empowerment – encouraging people to recognise the warning signs and potential complications of CRM diseases, and act early to protect their overall health.
The event also featured friendly football matches among colleagues, reinforcing the essence of teamwork, collaboration, and shared commitment to CRM health.
Reflecting on the initiative, Evren Ozlu, Head of Human Pharma for the India, Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (IMETA) region, said, “CRM United reflects our belief that awareness helps improve lives. By connecting science with something people love – football – we hope to inspire earlier action and stronger understanding of how interconnected CRM health really is. Every step towards awareness is a step towards helping people live better, healthier lives.”
By turning football’s most recognizable warning into a call for early action, Boehringer Ingelheim’s CRM United reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to raising public awareness, empowering communities, and inspiring people to act early to protect their health – because life has no extra time.
