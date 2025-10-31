Fans praised Pranav Mohanlal in the film, saying it marks his 'thunderous' rise
Pranav Mohanlal’s new horror film might just break your nerves. But hey, isn't that what Halloween is meant for?
Directed by Rahul Sadasivan (of Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam fame), this one might just call your name.
Pranav Mohanlal plays Rohan, a wealthy young man whose glamourous life takes a dark, spine-tingling turn when strange things start happening inside his house. Doors creak, whispers linger, and reality seems to slip into something far more sinister. Certified A by the censor board, the film promises just atmospheric dread. And, if tweets are to be believed, it is based on a real event. That's great, folks. Thanks. Currently, the details are scant: The real-life incidents that inspired the story have not been publicly disclosed. That's enough to keep fans anxious, and as one fan ominously said...if you know, you know.
(I don't, so maybe it's best that way).
Fans are expressing their horror online. One praised Mohanlal effusively, calling him 'haunting, magnetic'. Another noted, “#PranavMohanlal didn’t just enter the league of the best actors in Malayalam cinema. He is the best young actor in Malayalam cinema. Dies Irae is Rahul Sadasivan’s career best — A24-toned, no spoon-feeding, peak #Mohanlal,” wrote one X user.
Another horror lover simply declared:
“#DiesIrae — One of the BEST HORROR THRILLERS in Indian cinema. What a terrific theatrical experience!”
Rahul Sadasivan draws from real-life events to create a film that’s part mystery, part nightmare. Co-starring Jibin Gopinath and Manohari Joy, and backed by Night Shift Studios and YNOT Studios (the team behind Bramayugam.
So, are you brave enough to make it through without covering your eyes?
