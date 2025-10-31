Pranav Mohanlal plays Rohan, a wealthy young man whose glamourous life takes a dark, spine-tingling turn when strange things start happening inside his house. Doors creak, whispers linger, and reality seems to slip into something far more sinister. Certified A by the censor board, the film promises just atmospheric dread. And, if tweets are to be believed, it is based on a real event. That's great, folks. Thanks. Currently, the details are scant: The real-life incidents that inspired the story have not been publicly disclosed. That's enough to keep fans anxious, and as one fan ominously said...if you know, you know.