GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
South Indian

‘Truly overwhelming’: Director Rahul Sadasivan on Bramayugam’s Hollywood moment

Mammootty film joins global classics like Midsommar and The Witch at Academy Museum series

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Mammootty (right) in a still from 'Bramayugam'.
Mammootty (right) in a still from 'Bramayugam'.
IMDB

The upcoming screening of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s Bramayugam at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has sparked celebrations among cinema lovers, marking a major moment for Indian regional cinema on the global stage.

The folk-horror film, which earned strong critical praise but missed out on top honours at the 71st National Film Awards, will be screened at one of the world’s most prestigious film institutions. For many in the film community, the selection is seen as a fitting response to the film’s absence from major award wins in India.

Director reflects on the journey

Director Rahul Sadasivan shared a personal note on Instagram following the announcement, describing the moment as deeply emotional. He said the film was born from stories he grew up hearing, lingering fears and unspoken silences.

“To see it resonate beyond language and geography is overwhelming,” he wrote, expressing gratitude to the cast and crew who helped bring the vision to life.

A global platform for Indian folk horror

Bramayugam has been chosen for the Academy Museum’s curated film series, Where the Forest Meets the Sea, which explores cinema rooted in folklore and myth. The programme runs from January 10 to February 12, 2026, with Bramayugam scheduled to screen on February 12.

The series places the Malayalam-language film alongside globally celebrated titles such as The Wicker Man, The Witch, Midsommar, Onibaba and Häxan, highlighting its place within a rich tradition of folk-inspired cinema.

Notably, Bramayugam is the only Indian film selected for the series, underlining its growing international appeal.

Beyond awards and borders

While the film’s exclusion from major wins at the National Film Awards had triggered disappointment among fans, its inclusion at the Academy Museum has shifted the conversation. The recognition suggests that Bramayugam’s haunting atmosphere, rooted in local folklore, has found a universal voice.

For Indian regional cinema, the Los Angeles screening marks more than a symbolic win — it signals that powerful storytelling can travel far beyond borders, even when awards at home fall short.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
keralamammoottyindiaMalayalam cinema

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Rajesh Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director RKG International FZC and his wife with Dr. Mohamed Al Breiki, Executive Director of Sustainable Development at Masdar City; Mark Thompson of Gulf News and Nagarajan Suranthiran, CEO of Beetamax

RKG International FZC wins Metal Recycling Award

2m read
Anand Ramanathan, Director – Quality, Burjeel Hospital Abu Dhabi with Dr. Habiba Al Marashi, Captain Pradeep Singh of Karma Developers, Vijay Vaghela of Gulf News, and Aparna Bajpai of BeingShe

Burjeel Hospital wins Healthcare Sustainability Award

2m read
Sreenivasan

Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan dies at 69

2m read
As superstar Rajinikanth marked his 75th birthday on Friday, celebrations poured in from across the film industry and beyond, reaffirming his unmatched place in Indian cinema

Rajinikanth at 75: From bus conductor to superstar

2m read