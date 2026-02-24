Film to explore story behind the 1961 classic from casting controversy to other challenges
Dubai: Lily Collins has been officially cast to play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming film about the making of the 1961 classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The announcement on February 23, 2026 immediately sparked excitement, with fans eager to see Collins step into one of Hollywood’s most iconic roles.
This new project isn’t a remake. Instead, it focuses on the story behind the scenes exploring casting choices, creative tensions, and the cultural impact of the original film.
It’s based on Sam Wasson’s bestselling book Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman, which offers a detailed look at the film’s production and legacy.
Collins expressed her excitement on Instagram, "It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I’m finally able to share this. Honored and ecstatic don’t begin to express how I feel…" she shared. She will also serve as a producer, with the script written by Alena Smith, creator of the Apple TV+ series Dickinson.
Variety reported that the film will cover key moments from the original production, including casting controversies, like Truman Capote’s initial preference for Marilyn Monroe and the creative decisions of director Blake Edwards and costume designer Edith Head.
Breakfast at Tiffany’s launched Audrey Hepburn to international stardom and made her a lasting style icon. The film received multiple Oscar nominations and remains a classic romantic comedy.
Collins, known for Emily in Paris, has long admired Hepburn’s elegance and charm and is often praised by fans for looking very identical to the late actress. Fans are already buzzing online, eager to see Collins bring a fresh perspective to one of cinema’s most beloved figures.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji