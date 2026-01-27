Kristen Stewart calls out Hollywood for treating actresses like 'puppets': 'An idea perpetuated by men'

Reflecting on her own experiences, Stewart highlighted the industry’s double standard: directors are glorified, while actors, particularly women, are sidelined. “There’s this idea that directors have otherworldly abilities, which is not true. It’s an idea perpetuated by men. Not to sound like I’m complaining all the time, but it’s worse for female actors than male ones, they get treated like puppets, but they are not. Imogen Poots put her whole body and soul into this movie,” she added.