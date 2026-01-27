Kristen Stewart calls out Hollywood for treating actresses like 'puppets': 'An idea perpetuated by men'

Stewart highlighted the industry's double standards on how actors are glorified
Kristen Stewart, actor-turned-director, has taken aim at Hollywood’s treatment of actresses, saying the film industry often strips them of agency. Stewart said actresses are treated like 'puppets' a stark contrast to the respect she experienced stepping behind the camera.
Speaking about her directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, Stewart said, “People think anyone could be an actress, but the first time I sat down to talk about my movie as a director, I thought, wow, this is a different experience. They are talking to me like I’m somebody with a brain," she told Variety.
Reflecting on her own experiences, Stewart highlighted the industry’s double standard: directors are glorified, while actors, particularly women, are sidelined. “There’s this idea that directors have otherworldly abilities, which is not true. It’s an idea perpetuated by men. Not to sound like I’m complaining all the time, but it’s worse for female actors than male ones, they get treated like puppets, but they are not. Imogen Poots put her whole body and soul into this movie,” she added.
Stewart’s directorial debut, The Chronology of Water, premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to a six-minute standing ovation. Adapted from Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, the film follows a woman’s journey of transforming trauma into art. Stewart spent eight years developing the project, which stars Imogen Poots, Jim Belushi, and Thora Birch.
