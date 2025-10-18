Mammootty in London for Patriot, reuniting with Mohanlal on-screen after a decade
Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty is currently in London for the latest schedule of Patriot, director Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming political espionage thriller. But before cameras rolled for the film, another lens moment stole the spotlight — one held by Mammootty himself.
In a viral social media post, veteran actor Mammootty was seen turning photographer as M.A. Yusuff Ali, Lulu Group chairman and one of Kerala’s most celebrated UAE-based businessmen, posed for a picture.
The post captioned “Mammootty turns photographer as M.A. Yusuff Ali strikes a pose — Malayalam icons meet in London,” shows the two Malayali legends sharing a warm moment that fans quickly flooded with love and blessings.
The photo instantly went viral, drawing thousands of likes and reactions from fans who couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moment. Comments poured in celebrating the two Malayali greats — one an acting legend, the other a business icon.
“One frame, two legends Mammookka & Yusuf Ali ikka — true icons of success and kindness. May Allah bless them with long, healthy, and happy lives, always successful in every step”
“May God, who created two megastars in Kerala, grant them long life”
Fans called it a picture that perfectly captured pride, respect, and inspiration — all in one frame.
Producer Anto Joseph confirmed the actor’s arrival in London on social media, sharing a video of Mammootty greeting fans at the airport.
The new schedule, which began on October 15, will run until mid-December, with several key sequences filmed across iconic London landmarks.
The much-anticipated project reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal after more than a decade, alongside Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, and Darshana Rajendran.
Before heading to London, Mammootty was spotted at Chennai International Airport with his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan. A clip of Dulquer giving his father a peck on the cheek before departure melted hearts online — a touching father-son moment that showcased the family’s warmth and affection.
Photos and videos of Mammootty arriving at London International Airport have flooded social media. In the clips, the actor is seen smiling and greeting fans as he walks through the terminal with his team.
The London schedule marks a crucial phase in production, with filming set across both historic and modern backdrops — underscoring the film’s global scale and ambition.
Written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, Patriot is a Malayalam-language political thriller exploring national identity, loyalty, and surveillance in the digital age.
Cinematographer Manush Nandan, known for Dunki and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, brings visual depth to the large-scale production.
The film has been shot across Sri Lanka, the UAE, Hyderabad, Kerala, and now London. A teaser released earlier this year showed glimpses of a high-stakes operation featuring Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Nayanthara, sending fan excitement soaring.
Patriot is slated for a grand Vishu 2026 release.
Patriot reunites Mammootty and Mohanlal, Malayalam cinema’s two towering legends, on screen after more than a decade. The ensemble also includes an impressive lineup — Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathy, Darshana Rajendran, and Zarin Shihab.
Produced by Anto Joseph, C. R. Salim, and Subhash Manuel, the film explores the tensions between loyalty and power in an era of political surveillance and control.
Initially code-named MMMN — combining the initials of Mammootty, Mohanlal, Mahesh Narayanan, and Nayanthara — the film began shooting in Sri Lanka in November 2024.
Mohanlal later revealed the official title, Patriot, during an interview in mid-2025, sparking a new wave of buzz and anticipation.
Following a brief hiatus for health reasons, Mammootty’s return to the sets has been met with overwhelming joy from fans. His post announcing his comeback quickly trended across social media.
“King is back,” wrote one fan. “We knew Mammukka would return stronger than ever,” said another.
Beyond Patriot, Mammootty has an impressive slate of upcoming projects. He stars next in Kalamkaval alongside Vinayakan, where he reportedly plays a morally complex role.
He’s also lending his voice to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, voicing Moothon — a character expected to reappear in future instalments of Arun Dominic’s folklore-inspired saga.
With Patriot nearing completion and several exciting projects on the horizon, Mammootty’s return marks not just a comeback — but the beginning of a dynamic new phase in his storied career.
