Mammootty turns 74: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj and CM Pinarayi lead tributes

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan described him as a ‘cultural icon’ while extending warm wishes
Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty turned 74 on Saturday (September 7), with heartfelt wishes flowing in from colleagues, fans and political leaders.
Before the flood of messages, the veteran actor shared a moment of gratitude on Instagram. Posting a picture of himself in a simple shirt and lungi, standing by a riverside car and gazing at the scenic view, he captioned it: “Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty.”
Close friend and fellow superstar Mohanlal led the tributes, posting a picture of the two seated together. His message on X read, “Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka,” using the affectionate term for elder brother.
Actors from the younger generation also celebrated Mammootty’s big day. Nivin Pauly shared a stylish photo of the actor on Instagram with the message, “Happy Birthday my dearest Mammukka.”
Prithviraj Sukumaran, another leading star of Malayalam cinema, posted a monochrome portrait of Mammootty on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Mammootty as a “cultural icon” while extending warm wishes on X. “Wishing him good health and a long life to continue enthralling us with his stellar performances,” he wrote, acknowledging the actor’s immense influence on Kerala’s cultural landscape.
With a career spanning more than 40 years, Mammootty remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors. He has appeared in over 400 films across multiple languages and has won three National Film Awards, among many other honours.
From classics like Anantharam, Mathilukal, Amaram, Vidheyan, Ponthanmada, Vadakkan Veeragadha, Ahimsa and Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu to recent successes such as Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bheeshmaparvam, Bramayugam and Kannur Squad, his versatility has cemented his place as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema.
As Mammootty steps into his 75th year, the outpouring of love from fans, colleagues and leaders reflects not just his enduring stardom but also his role as a cultural figure admired across generations.
