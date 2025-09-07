GOLD/FOREX
Mammootty turns 74: Mohanlal, Nivin Pauly, Prithviraj and CM Pinarayi lead tributes

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan described him as a ‘cultural icon’ while extending warm wishes

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Mammootty
Mammootty

Malayalam cinema legend Mammootty turned 74 on Saturday (September 7), with heartfelt wishes flowing in from colleagues, fans and political leaders.

Before the flood of messages, the veteran actor shared a moment of gratitude on Instagram. Posting a picture of himself in a simple shirt and lungi, standing by a riverside car and gazing at the scenic view, he captioned it: “Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty.”

Mohanlal’s warm greeting

Close friend and fellow superstar Mohanlal led the tributes, posting a picture of the two seated together. His message on X read, “Happy Birthday Dear Ichakka,” using the affectionate term for elder brother.

Young stars join in

Actors from the younger generation also celebrated Mammootty’s big day. Nivin Pauly shared a stylish photo of the actor on Instagram with the message, “Happy Birthday my dearest Mammukka.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran, another leading star of Malayalam cinema, posted a monochrome portrait of Mammootty on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday.

CM extends wishes

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Mammootty as a “cultural icon” while extending warm wishes on X. “Wishing him good health and a long life to continue enthralling us with his stellar performances,” he wrote, acknowledging the actor’s immense influence on Kerala’s cultural landscape.

Four decades of excellence

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Mammootty remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated actors. He has appeared in over 400 films across multiple languages and has won three National Film Awards, among many other honours.

From classics like Anantharam, Mathilukal, Amaram, Vidheyan, Ponthanmada, Vadakkan Veeragadha, Ahimsa and Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu to recent successes such as Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Bheeshmaparvam, Bramayugam and Kannur Squad, his versatility has cemented his place as one of the greatest actors of Indian cinema.

As Mammootty steps into his 75th year, the outpouring of love from fans, colleagues and leaders reflects not just his enduring stardom but also his role as a cultural figure admired across generations.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
