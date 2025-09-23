GOLD/FOREX
71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji shine at grand ceremony

The star-studded event saw Shah Rukh Khan and his peers grin with immense pride and joy

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Actor award to Shah Rukh Khan at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi.
ANI

Dubai: All roads led to New Delhi as Indian superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey descended upon India's capital to collect their National Awards honour on September 23.

Khan and actor Vikrant Massey jointly received the Best Actor award for their performances in Jawan and 12th Fail, respectively. Rani Mukerji was honoured with the Best Actress award for her decisive role in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Malayalam legend Mohanlal was bestowed the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his illustrious four-decade contribution to Indian cinema.

As soon as Khan received his honour, his wife Gauri Khan was quick to congratulate him. She said the award was a nod to his years and years of hard work and discipline. She also promised to create a "mantle" for the gong. Mohanlal's wife Suchitra was also spotted in the front rows along with their producer friend Antony Perumbavoor.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
