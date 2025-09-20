Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

The award will be conferred at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23
The honour follows the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.
“Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema,” the Ministry said in a post on X.
Over more than four decades, Mohanlal has built a career that continues to inspire generations. His versatility, dedication and artistry have set a benchmark in Indian cinema that few can match.
The versatile actor has appeared in over 360 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Known for his effortless screen presence, he has twice won the National Award for Best Actor and is celebrated for seamlessly blending intensity, humour, subtlety and mass appeal.
The award will be conferred at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23. Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the honour for 2022.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal on X, praising his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and theatre. “Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility,” the PM wrote.
"With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come,” the PM added.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Mohanlal, calling the honour a moment of pride for the state. Posting on X, he wrote: “Congratulations to @Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A truly deserving recognition for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. This proud moment brings joy to every Malayali and to our nation as a whole.”
Megastar Mammootty took to X to congratulate Mohanlal, expressing his delight at the honour. Tagging the actor, he wrote: “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown. @Mohanlal”
