Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

The award will be conferred at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Mohanlal
Supplied

India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday announced that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, the country’s highest recognition in cinema.

The honour follows the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee.

“Mohanlal’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian cinema,” the Ministry said in a post on X.

Over more than four decades, Mohanlal has built a career that continues to inspire generations. His versatility, dedication and artistry have set a benchmark in Indian cinema that few can match.

The versatile actor has appeared in over 360 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. Known for his effortless screen presence, he has twice won the National Award for Best Actor and is celebrated for seamlessly blending intensity, humour, subtlety and mass appeal.

The award will be conferred at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23. Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the honour for 2022.

PM hails Mohanlal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Mohanlal on X, praising his decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and theatre. “Shri Mohanlal Ji epitomises excellence and versatility,” the PM wrote.

"With a rich body of work spanning decades, he stands as a leading light of Malayalam cinema, theatre and is deeply passionate about the culture of Kerala. He has also delivered remarkable performances in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. His cinematic and theatrical brilliance across mediums is truly inspiring. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his accomplishments continue to inspire generations to come,” the PM added.

Kerala CM praises film icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also congratulated Mohanlal, calling the honour a moment of pride for the state. Posting on X, he wrote: “Congratulations to @Mohanlal on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. A truly deserving recognition for his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema. This proud moment brings joy to every Malayali and to our nation as a whole.”

Mammootty’s heartfelt tribute

Megastar Mammootty took to X to congratulate Mohanlal, expressing his delight at the honour. Tagging the actor, he wrote: “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown. @Mohanlal”

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
