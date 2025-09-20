Malayalam actor Mohanlal to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Megastar Mammootty took to X to congratulate Mohanlal, expressing his delight at the honour. Tagging the actor, he wrote: “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown. @Mohanlal”