Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat crosses Rs 1 billion at the box office, can it top Saiyaara?

The film hits Rs 1 billion, challenging Saiyaara's reign at the box office
Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, might have received negative reviews, yet the criticism hasn't worked at the box office. The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, has now crossed Rs 1 billion worldwide in just 12 days, a feat that underlines the power of strong word of mouth. Even in its second week, the film is holding steady.
In India, trade analysts report that the film has earned ₹66 crore nett (₹80 crore gross) in its 14-day run, while the producers peg domestic gross at Rs 86.1 crore. Overseas, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has added Rs 15 crore to its tally, bringing its total global earnings to Rs 101 crore. Social media buzz and fan celebrations have further amplified the film’s momentum, reflecting the growing excitement around romantic dramas in 2025.
This milestone also positions the film ahead of other notable releases in the genre this year. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has surpassed the lifetime collections of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari (Rs 86 crore) and Rajkummar Rao’s Bhool Chuk Maaf (Rs91 crore), coming close behind blockbuster hits like Saiyaara, which has already minted over Rs 575 crore.
Producers and trade experts attribute the film’s success to a mix of strong performances, a relatable story, and the ripple effect of positive reviews. With audiences embracing its emotional core and romantic appeal, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat demonstrates that, in 2025, love stories backed by genuine buzz and strong performances can still dominate the box office, both in India and abroad.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox