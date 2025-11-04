Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat crosses Rs 1 billion at the box office, can it top Saiyaara?

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s romantic drama, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, might have received negative reviews, yet the criticism hasn't worked at the box office. The film, directed by Milap Zaveri, has now crossed Rs 1 billion worldwide in just 12 days, a feat that underlines the power of strong word of mouth. Even in its second week, the film is holding steady.