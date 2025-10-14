Back home, the numbers are no less impressive. On its second Monday, Kantara: Chapter 1 pulled in an estimated Rs 13.5 crore (Rs 135 million) domestically, pushing its total India nett to Rs 451.90 crore. (Rs 4.5 billion_ While that's a 66 per cent drop from Sunday’s blockbuster Rs 39.75 crore, but the film’s multilingual editions are all holding their own—Kannada and Hindi versions at Rs 4.75 crore each, Tamil at Rs 1.5 crore, Telugu Rs 1.35 crore, and Malayalam Rs 1.15 crore. All told, the worldwide gross has touched a staggering Rs 635.5 crore.