Did Saiyaara star Aneet Padda replace Kiara Advani in Shakti Shalini horror-comedy? Makers release statement

Aneet Padda has been on fire ever since Saiyaara made her an overnight sensation, and naturally, everyone’s been wondering what she will do next. Recently, chatter exploded that she was set to lead Dinesh Vijan’s next big project from the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, Shakti Shalini. Fans were already casting their votes between Aneet and Kiara Advani (whose name has been linked to the project before). But hold your ghost emojis — the makers have spoken.