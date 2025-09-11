While cynics rolled their eyes, the rest of planet has been busy crying into their popcorn
Dubai: Love has been on life support lately. Let’s be honest—after the recent Coldplay debacle, where a married billionaire CEO was photographed canoodling with his human resources head, the institution of marriage looked like a corporate restructuring exercise. Fidelity? Loyalty? They’re now just words buried deep in HR manuals nobody reads.
And then, out of nowhere, comes the Bollywood romance Saiyaara, which had a tear-streaked run in cinemas and is now set to premiere on Netflix on September 12.
This unapologetically syrupy, wide-eyed love story has crashed into our jaded, doomscrolling timelines like a golden retriever at a board meeting. No glossy press tours, no breakneck speed-dating interviews where actors recite answers like chatbots.
The makers just dropped the film, and boom—it was all anyone could talk about. Now Netflix is ready to beam it into living rooms worldwide.
Confession time: Saiyaara is so saccharine you can feel your dentist dialing. The acting? A bit coltish—think baby deer learning to walk. And yet, audiences can’t look away.
The story is heartbreak written in bold ink: a tempestuous, storm-clouded musician falls for Padda (Aneet Padda), luminous enough to light up the screen just by existing. Then comes the inevitable twist—she is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.
In a world where ghosting is considered conflict resolution, he stays. He marries her, memorises her quirks, learns her rhythms, and keeps loving her even as she forgets who he is.
While cynics rolled their eyes, the rest of the planet has been busy crying into their popcorn. Videos of people sobbing uncontrollably in packed theatres broke the internet during its theatrical run. Spotify charts? Dominated by Saiyaara. People watched it twice, thrice, dragging their IV stands into the theatre if they had to.
And with its arrival on Netflix, expect the floodgates to open wider—TikTok edits, Instagram reels, and Twitter threads dissecting every single tear. This isn’t just a movie anymore—it’s cultural group therapy.
Maybe it’s timing. Maybe audiences are exhausted from reading about CEOs behaving like hormonal teenagers. Maybe the fantasy of unconditional love feels radical in an era when loyalty is a punchline.
Whatever the reason, Saiyaara is rebellion in soft focus. It offers what reality refuses: a boy who becomes the saviour, a girl who becomes the soul, and together they remind us of devotion without cynicism.
What’s fascinating is the sweep. Gen Z, who usually treat love stories like a bad meme, are swooning. Boomers are sniffling quietly. Millennials are reliving their early-2000s belief that love can conquer all.
In the middle of our most Coldplaying era, Saiyaara arrives on Netflix as a full-bodied rebellion. It is pure, clean, unfiltered emotion—so defiantly earnest it feels revolutionary.
Do I still think it’s saccharine? Absolutely. Will we all watch it on Netflix anyway, tissues in hand? Against our better judgment—yes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox