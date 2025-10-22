The Diwali box office was expected to be all about Thamma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy. Instead, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat sneaked in like that quiet guest who actually steals the show—raking in a respectable Rs 8.50 crore on its first day. Not bad for a film with no megastars, fighting for screens against a bigger, buzzier competitor.