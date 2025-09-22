GOLD/FOREX
Sania Mirza flaunts new car on her dad's birthday

Indian tennis star shares heartwarming photo series celebrating Imran Mirza’s birthday

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Dubai: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, known not only for her sporting achievements but also for her luxurious lifestyle, continues to charm fans with glimpses of her personal life on social media.

On Monday, the former doubles World No 1 shared a heartwarming photo series celebrating her father Imran Mirza’s birthday.

The celebration appeared to be a cozy family affair, with Sania posting candid pictures of herself and her loved ones at home. However, what caught many eyes was a striking new addition parked in her driveway — a yellow sleek Porsche 718 Boxster.

It is understood that Sania purchased the high-performance convertible earlier in May 2025, and Monday’s occasion served as the perfect moment to flaunt it.

One of the photos featured her behind the wheel, taking her father out for a drive — a touching gesture that fans praised across platforms.

Sania has long been known for her love of luxury cars, and the Boxster now joins an already impressive garage.

From Audis to BMWs, she has never shied away from indulging her passion for premium vehicles.

Since her retirement from professional tennis in February 2023, Sania has worn many hats — from sports mentor and entrepreneur to media personality. She continues to stay actively involved in the world of tennis through her training academy in Film Nagar, Hyderabad, nurturing the next generation of Indian talent.

Despite her global commitments, Sania splits her time between Hyderabad and Dubai, where she resides part-time. Her sister, Anam Mirza, often travels between the two cities as well, helping manage their joint ventures and keeping the family closely knit.

