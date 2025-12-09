Watch: Tennis star Sania Mirza coaches son Izhaan

Sania retired in 2023 after a stellar career that included six Grand Slam doubles titles
Dubai: In an adorable video shared by Sania Mirza’s mother, Nasima Mirza, India’s tennis icon is seen coaching her seven-year-old son, Izhaan.
Sania Mirza, one of India’s most accomplished tennis players, appears to be passing on her love for the sport to the next generation.
The heartwarming clip shows the former world No 1 guiding Izhaan as he practises on a tennis court.
Sania, who retired in 2023 after a stellar career that included six Grand Slam doubles titles, watches attentively while offering tips to her young left-handed son — a contrast to her own right-handed play.
“Nostalgic, nostalgic, nostalgic. Watching daughter and grandson playing the same sport, tennis, with the same passion. Alhamdulillah,” wrote Nasima in the caption accompanying the video social media.
Sania welcomed Izhaan in October 2018 during her marriage to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple divorced in 2023.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox