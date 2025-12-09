GOLD/FOREX
Watch: Tennis star Sania Mirza coaches son Izhaan

Sania retired in 2023 after a stellar career that included six Grand Slam doubles titles

Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Sania Mirza with her son.
Dubai: In an adorable video shared by Sania Mirza’s mother, Nasima Mirza, India’s tennis icon is seen coaching her seven-year-old son, Izhaan.

Sania Mirza, one of India’s most accomplished tennis players, appears to be passing on her love for the sport to the next generation.

The heartwarming clip shows the former world No 1 guiding Izhaan as he practises on a tennis court.

Sania, who retired in 2023 after a stellar career that included six Grand Slam doubles titles, watches attentively while offering tips to her young left-handed son — a contrast to her own right-handed play.

“Nostalgic, nostalgic, nostalgic. Watching daughter and grandson playing the same sport, tennis, with the same passion. Alhamdulillah,” wrote Nasima in the caption accompanying the video social media.

Sania welcomed Izhaan in October 2018 during her marriage to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple divorced in 2023.

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
