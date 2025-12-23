Akshaye Khanna triumphs in 2025: Chaava and Dhurandhar break box office records with Rs 16 billion

Dhurandhar is set to cross the Rs 9 billion milestone soon
For Akshaye Khanna, 2025 will go down as a year to remember. The year began with Chaava, where he starred as the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Despite mixed reviews, the film earned over Rs 809 crore globally, reminding Bollywood fans of a fact: Khanna had been there all along; he never needed a ‘comeback’. He might not be the Taal star us 90s kids remember or the relaxed Sid from Dil Chahta Hai, but he will always have a presence.
The success of Chaava seemed to be more than just numbers—it set the tone for a year that would see Khanna dominate the box office in a way few could have predicted.
And as the year came close to the end, Khanna followed his success with Dhurandhar, the high-octane spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh. While the film itself became a commercial juggernaut, racing toward Rs 9 billion (Rs 900 crore) worldwide, standing at now Rs 872 crore worldwide, Khanna’s performance drew widespread attention, proving he could hold his own alongside India’s top stars. Instagram is stilled filled with reels of Khanna dancing to the Dhurandhar tracks, some even jovially hinting that Khanna had danced his way from the 90’s to success.
The combination of Chaava and Dhurandhar meant that over the course of 2025, Akshaye Khanna was part of two blockbuster films that together amassed more than Rs 1,600 crore globally—an extraordinary feat for any actor, let alone one whose career has largely been defined by thoughtful, selective roles.
Beyond the numbers, what made 2025 exceptional was the way Khanna’s films resonated with audiences. His understated, quiet cruelty as Aurangzeb in the otherwise loud Chaava brought much praise, and Dhurandhar showcased action, intensity, and sheer screen presence. The dual success underlined a rare combination: critical appreciation paired with unprecedented box office results.
For an actor who has often flown under the radar compared to Bollywood’s megastars, 2025 was a year of undeniable visibility and acclaim. As the calendar flips to 2026, fans and industry insiders alike are already speculating: can Khanna keep this record-breaking momentum alive, or has he set the bar so high that even he will struggle to top it?
