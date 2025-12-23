Akshaye Khanna triumphs in 2025: Chaava and Dhurandhar break box office records with Rs 16 billion

For Akshaye Khanna, 2025 will go down as a year to remember. The year began with Chaava, where he starred as the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. Despite mixed reviews, the film earned over Rs 809 crore globally, reminding Bollywood fans of a fact: Khanna had been there all along; he never needed a ‘comeback’. He might not be the Taal star us 90s kids remember or the relaxed Sid from Dil Chahta Hai, but he will always have a presence.