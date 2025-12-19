The film’s performance will now be tested as new releases like Avatar hit cinemas
Dubai: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has completed two weeks in theatres and continues to post strong numbers at the box office. According to The Indian Express, the film has emerged as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, trailing only Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.
On its 14th day in cinemas, Dhurandhar earned Rs230 million (Dh9.36 million) in India, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This brought the film's domestic total to Rs4.6025 billion.
The film has crossed Rs7 billion worldwide, with current global earnings standing at Rs7.02 billion. This places it among the highest-grossing Hindi films in recent years.
Industry watchers report that Dhurandhar has surpassed 25 box office records so far. The film is now being compared to major benchmarks including PK (2014), which earned Rs7.92 billion worldwide, and Gadar 2 (2023), which collected Rs5.25 billion net in India.
Whether the film can reach or surpass these figures will depend on how long it sustains its current momentum.
The coming days may shift the box office landscape. Dhurandhar faces direct competition from James Cameron's Avatar: Fire and Ash, which is releasing widely across India.
The previous Avatar film opened at Rs 403 million in India in 2022 and collected Rs3.91 billion domestically, demonstrating the franchise's strong appeal in the Indian market.
The crowded December schedule has prompted changes. Dinesh Vijan's Ikkis has been moved to January, while Karan Johar's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is scheduled for December 25.
A sequel to Dhurandhar is scheduled for March, indicating the franchise is already being positioned for continuation. For now, the focus remains on how the film performs as it enters its third weekend with heightened competition at the box office.
