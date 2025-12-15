He picked roles that allowed him to observe rather than dominate, to underplay rather than announce himself. It was the unintentional trick, where everyone later, turned to miss him when he wasn’t there, or reminsced his comedy---and so, when a Rs 5 billion Dhurandhar shows up, and express his stardom, talent for acting as something new, it’s worth remembering that he was always there. He never, really went anywhere.