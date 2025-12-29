Akshaye Khanna out of Drishyam 3 as producer alleges ‘toxic, unprofessional’ conduct; legal notice sent

Apparently the reason for the fallout was due to a wig
What began as quiet industry chatter about Akshaye Khanna stepping away from Drishyam 3 has now escalated into a public dispute. The actor’s reported exit from the highly anticipated sequel — following the success of Drishyam 2 and Dhurandhar, which is now on its way to becoming the highest-grossing Bollywood film — initially fuelled speculation around creative differences or financial disagreements. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has now addressed those rumours directly, offering a detailed and sharply critical account of what he claims led to Khanna’s departure.
Pathak claimed that Khanna initially pushed to wear a wig for Drishyam 3, a request the director rejected due to continuity issues in the sequel. While the actor briefly agreed to drop the idea, Pathak alleged that he later revived the demand after being influenced by people around him. Despite the team’s willingness to discuss it again, Khanna ultimately chose to exit the film altogether.
Pathak also revealed that Akshaye exited just days before filming despite taking an advance. "We even signed the agreement. He even got an advance… And then 10 days before his shoot, he declined to work on the film,” he said to Bollywood Hungama, confirming legal action,
Pathak further suggested that the disagreement was not an isolated issue, alleging that concerns about Khanna’s professionalism had existed for years. Recalling their collaboration on Section 375 (2019), the producer claimed he had been cautioned against casting the actor even then, describing his behaviour on set as problematic. “His energy on set is absolutely toxic,” Pathak said, adding that films such as Section 375 and Drishyam 2 helped revive Khanna’s career. “Some actors do ensemble cast films, and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star… He thinks he’s a superstar now," he told Bollywood Hungama.
In a separate interaction with The Times of India, Pathak also alleged that after walking out of the project, Khanna 'refused to answer calls and messages.' “We have known each other for 15 years! Why accept the money in the first place? Is this how you behave when your film works,” he said, calling the actor’s conduct “unethical and unpardonable,” while also claiming that Khanna had a tendency to go “MIA.”
Pathak confirmed that a legal notice has been sent to Akshaye Khanna. Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat has been brought on board for Drishyam 3.
