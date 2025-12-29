Akshaye Khanna out of Drishyam 3 as producer alleges ‘toxic, unprofessional’ conduct; legal notice sent

Pathak further suggested that the disagreement was not an isolated issue, alleging that concerns about Khanna’s professionalism had existed for years. Recalling their collaboration on Section 375 (2019), the producer claimed he had been cautioned against casting the actor even then, describing his behaviour on set as problematic. “His energy on set is absolutely toxic,” Pathak said, adding that films such as Section 375 and Drishyam 2 helped revive Khanna’s career. “Some actors do ensemble cast films, and after those movies become big hits, they start thinking that they are the star… He thinks he’s a superstar now," he told Bollywood Hungama.