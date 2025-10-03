GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Akshay Kumar on how his teenage daughter was asked for nudes by a stranger online while playing video games

Akshay recounted during the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 in Mumbai

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Devendra Fadnavis (L), Chief Minister of Maharashtra state, Rashmi Shukla (C), Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attend the inauguration event of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at State Police Headquarters in Mumbai on October 3, 2025.
Devendra Fadnavis (L), Chief Minister of Maharashtra state, Rashmi Shukla (C), Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar attend the inauguration event of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at State Police Headquarters in Mumbai on October 3, 2025.
AFP-SUJIT JAISWAL

Dubai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a chilling personal incident to highlight the increasing dangers of cybercrime targeting children.

The actor revealed that a few months ago, his 13-year-old daughter was playing an online multiplayer game when an unknown stranger messaged her, asking, “Are you male or female?” After she replied “female,” the person shockingly requested nude pictures. “She immediately switched off the game and told my wife,”

Akshay recounted during the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 at the State Police Headquarters in Mumbai.

Using the incident as a warning, Akshay stressed that cybercrimes—ranging from harassment to online grooming—are escalating faster than traditional street crimes. “This is how things begin. Children need to understand the risks and know how to protect themselves,” he said.

The actor urged the Maharashtra government to make cyber safety education a weekly feature in schools for students from 7th to 10th grade. “Every child should have a ‘cyber period’ to learn about online safety, privacy, and the consequences of sharing personal information,” he said.

The event saw Akshay Kumar share the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, DGP Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, in an effort to bring attention to digital safety for children across the state.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
bollywood

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The stunning quartet from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Bollywood’s biggest crime and tragedy in 2025 revealed

4m read
Rain-soaked Navratri in Mumbai: Nikita Dutta dazzles

Rain-soaked Navratri in Mumbai: Nikita Dutta dazzles

1m read
Mr. Vishak Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited and Mr. Mahesh Pattabhiraman, Executive Director, Kalyan Silks at the launch of Louis Philippe's second store in UAE

Louis Philippe opens second store in Dubai

2m read
Kumar Sanu

Kumar Sanu's ex-wife opens up about her toxic marriage

3m read