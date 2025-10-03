Akshay Kumar on how his teenage daughter was asked for nudes by a stranger online while playing video games

Akshay recounted during the inaugural ceremony of Cyber Awareness Month 2025 in Mumbai
Dubai: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a chilling personal incident to highlight the increasing dangers of cybercrime targeting children.
The actor revealed that a few months ago, his 13-year-old daughter was playing an online multiplayer game when an unknown stranger messaged her, asking, “Are you male or female?” After she replied “female,” the person shockingly requested nude pictures. “She immediately switched off the game and told my wife,”
Using the incident as a warning, Akshay stressed that cybercrimes—ranging from harassment to online grooming—are escalating faster than traditional street crimes. “This is how things begin. Children need to understand the risks and know how to protect themselves,” he said.
The actor urged the Maharashtra government to make cyber safety education a weekly feature in schools for students from 7th to 10th grade. “Every child should have a ‘cyber period’ to learn about online safety, privacy, and the consequences of sharing personal information,” he said.
The event saw Akshay Kumar share the stage with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, DGP Rashmi Shukla, Mumbai Police Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, in an effort to bring attention to digital safety for children across the state.
