Dubai: American actor Alexx O’Nell has become a familiar face on Indian screens this year, with back-to-back releases including L2: Empuraan with Mohanlal, Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar, and Phule. But what strikes you first is not just the sheer volume of his work—it’s his ease in an industry far from his linguistic or cultural home turf.

“I chose acting, but India chose me,” O’Nell tells me over a video call from Mumbai.

“My first film was Cheeni Kum in 2007 with Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu. It was such a success that even though my role was small, people noticed. Since then, I’ve just kept saying yes. Yes to Urmi in Malayalam with Prithviraj, yes to Madrasapattinam in Tamil, yes to OTT. Every yes brought me another project.”