She laughed it off, visibly uncomfortable, while his fans exalted him as if he could do no wrong. The swagger was clear — “boys will be boys” — until the video went viral. Only then did the outrage pour in, and only then did Anjali find the space to speak up.

That act of defiance was powerful not because it was rare — but because it was rare for a woman of her stature to say, enough. And let’s not forget, Deepika’s stance was met with mockery by many who accused her of overreacting. That is exactly how systemic dismissal works — society teaches women to laugh it off, stay silent, and move on.

The bottom line? A woman’s discomfort should be enough. Her “no” should be enough. Her boundaries should be enough. Until industries — and audiences — start respecting that, we’ll keep replaying the same tired drama: men misbehave, women pay the price, and only public outrage tips the scales.

This is the same culture that cheers when men swagger and shrugs when women flinch. A culture where it takes a viral clip, a trending hashtag, or a superstar’s bold clapback to make the issue visible. And each time, the woman has to relive her humiliation in the spotlight just to be heard.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.