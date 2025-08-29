Top Bollywood, Malayalam and Hollywood movies to watch this weekend like Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam

Dakota Johnson is all charisma in Materialists, a New York-set romcom where she plays a sharp, ambitious matchmaker who knows how to pair everyone else but can’t quite decide for herself. On one side of the equation is Pedro Pascal, playing a wealthy, polished new suitor who seems like the safe choice. On the other is Chris Evans as her broke but irresistible ex, the kind of man who complicates everything with one smile. The setup is frothy and the chemistry is delicious — Pascal oozes charm, Evans leans into roguish vulnerability, and Johnson balances both with breezy wit. But while the love triangle sparkles on paper, the film never digs deep enough to make the outcome feel truly high-stakes. Still, it’s a glossy, charming ride through New York’s dating scene — a romcom that knows its audience and gives just enough swoon to keep us hooked.