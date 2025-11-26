Newbury Developments unveils Chapter 1 in Al Warsan 4, redefining smart and affordable living in Dubai

The property is a new benchmark for modern and affordable living in Dubai
Newbury Developments, led by Managing Director Mustafa Saya, has announced the launch of its latest residential project, Chapter 1, in Al Warsan 4, setting a new benchmark for modern and affordable urban living in Dubai.
The development features a limited collection of studios, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments, blending contemporary architecture with advanced smart home technology and premium amenities. Each apartment comes equipped with a fully fitted kitchen and an Alexa Smart Home system, catering to residents who value both convenience and contemporary design.
Among its standout lifestyle features are a podium-level swimming pool, children’s play area, BBQ area, and an indoor gym with community views. The project also boasts a grand reception, spacious corridors, a dedicated lift lobby, and ample covered parking, along with a retail outlet within the development for added convenience.
Strategically located, Chapter 1 offers excellent connectivity across Dubai. The project is just a two-minute walk from the upcoming Blue Line Metro Station, providing direct access to key destinations such as Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road (5 minutes), Dubai Safari Park (13 mins), Dubai International Airport (15 mins), Downtown Dubai and The Dubai Mall (20 mins), and the Burj Khalifa (25 mins).
Prices for Chapter 1 start at Dh577,000 for studios, Dh770,000 for one-bedroom units, and Dh1.33 million for two-bedroom apartments, with booking available for just a 20 per cent down payment. Positioned as an ideal choice for young professionals and families, the project combines affordability with elevated design and lifestyle.
As part of its promotional campaign, Newbury Developments is partnering with select influencers to showcase the project launch through event coverage, social media reels, and stories, highlighting its design, amenities, and community-centric lifestyle to a wider audience online.
A spokesperson for Newbury Developments said:“Chapter 1 represents a new standard in smart, connected, and affordable living. With its central location, modern amenities, and flexible payment options, it offers a lifestyle that balances luxury
with value.”
The launch of Chapter 1 reinforces Newbury Developments’ expanding portfolio of innovative residential projects tailored to meet the evolving demands of Dubai’s real estate market — merging innovation, comfort, and accessibility for today’s urban residents.
