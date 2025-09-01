Farah called Kashmiri-American entrepreneur Tony Beig to pose with his “wife”
Dubai: Bollywood actress and model Nargis Fakhri may have tried to keep her personal life under wraps, but choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan seems to have casually blown the lid off it.
At a recent event, Farah called Kashmiri-American entrepreneur Tony Beig to pose with his “wife” — pointing straight at Nargis. One throwaway line, and suddenly the long-whispered rumours about Nargis’ hush-hush wedding in Los Angeles don’t sound like rumours anymore.
For context, speculation first bubbled up in February 2025, when social media sleuths shared glimpses of what looked like a Beverly Hills wedding. From a towering cake embossed with the initials NF and TB, to chic placards featuring the same letters, fans were quick to connect the dots. Soon after, Nargis posted snapshots from Switzerland — promptly dubbed a honeymoon by the internet. Still, the actress herself never confirmed a thing.
Tony Beig, for the uninitiated, is a Kashmiri-born, US-based business tycoon, founder of Dioz Group, with interests in apparel, health, and lifestyle.
He’s the son of former DIG Shakeel Ahmad Beig and brother of TV producer Johnny Beig. Educated in Australia, Tony built his business empire from the ground up, making him as formidable in boardrooms as Nargis is on screen.
So yes — Nargis may have wanted a private wedding, but trust Bollywood’s loudest cheerleader, Farah Khan, to drop the truth like it’s no big deal.
