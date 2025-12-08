GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Police hailed as global benchmark by Brazilian innovation chief

Dubai Police emerge as an international benchmark for modern policing.

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Brazilian official hails Dubai Police’s tech-human approach
Brazilian official hails Dubai Police’s tech-human approach

Dubai: Dubai Police has been recognised as a global standard for modern policing by Captain Gustavo Henrique Rocha Bonifacio, Director of Innovation at the Military Police of São Paulo State, Brazil. He praised the force for combining cutting-edge technology with a human-centred approach to public service.

Innovation with a human touch

Speaking at the second Police Innovation and International Leadership (PIL) Diploma, organised by Dubai Police and Rochester Institute of Technology, Captain Bonifacio said Dubai Police proves that law enforcement “can be intelligent and yet remain very close to people.” He highlighted the force’s ability to maintain strong community ties even amid rapid digital transformation.

“Dubai Police offers advanced services, but its relationship with the public remains honest, human and genuine,” he said. “Innovation here goes beyond systems—it improves people’s lives.”

Community-focused initiatives

Captain Bonifacio also praised the Positive Spirit Council, describing it as a comprehensive model of community policing that promotes tolerance, cooperation, and social cohesion. He observed interactive initiatives that brought people together and strengthened trust in the police.

Two decades of experience in Brazil

With nearly 20 years in São Paulo’s Military Police, Captain Bonifacio has led firefighting units, field patrols, and currently heads the Innovation Department. He credited his experience with integrating technology and public safety, noting the importance of coordinated, technology-driven responses.

Shared values in policing

Reflecting on the PIL Diploma, he said Dubai Police’s culture aligns with Brazilian policing in its focus on efficiency, continuous improvement, and community service. “Innovation has become part of our institution’s identity,” he added.

A global model for modern policing

Captain Bonifacio concluded that Dubai Police exemplifies leadership and human communication in policing. “It is a police force that is global in its vision and human in its approach—an international role model for modern policing,” he said.

