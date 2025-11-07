TMS Tanker Shipping Conference 2025 explores innovation and resilience in transforming market

Panellists stress balancing commercial agility with long-term decarbonisation goals
The Maritime Standard (TMS) recently hosted its most successful Tanker Conference to date, drawing over 400 delegates to the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on Thursday, October 25. The landmark tenth edition of the annual event, held under the theme “Tanker Shipping Negotiates Challenging Market Headwinds,” gathered senior industry leaders, analysts, and policymakers from across the globe to explore the critical factors shaping the future of the tanker industry amid a period of exceptional volatility and transformation.
The conference began with remarks from TMS Editor Clive Woodbridge, who noted that “uncertainty” was the defining theme of the day. “There is no doubt that trade restrictions, sanctions, regulatory changes, and technological disruption are collectively reshaping the tanker industry,” he said. “Executives are making strategic decisions in an era defined by unpredictability.”
Delegates agreed that the sector is navigating one of its most complex periods in decades, marked by shifting trade flows, rapid digitalisation, rising cybersecurity risks, and evolving decarbonisation mandates, all pushing companies to innovate and adapt at unprecedented speed.
The conference opened with keynote addresses from two highly respected industry figures: Sheikh Khaled Al Sabah, Acting CEO of Kuwait Oil Tanker Company (KOTC), and Dr. Ibrahim Al Nadhairi, CEO of ASYAD Shipping & Drydocks.
Sheikh Khaled underscored the external factors influencing tanker shipping, citing challenges such as sanctions and the rise of the “dark fleet.” Despite these pressures, he reaffirmed the sector’s critical role, stating, “Tanker shipping remains the backbone of global oil supply chains and essential to economic stability, even as we move toward a more sustainable future.”
Dr. Al Nadhairi provided a strategic outlook, highlighting issues such as operational disruptions, rising insurance costs, and regulatory pressures. He emphasised the need to balance immediate operational goals with long-term planning, noting that this equilibrium is key to maintaining profitability and resilience amid constant market change.
The first panel session, moderated by Clive Woodbridge, focused on “Sustainable Strategies to Combat Market Uncertainties.” The diverse group of speakers included Abdul Bari Alzubaidi, Senior Vice President of Ship Management at ADNOC Logistics & Services; Ali Abouda, Group Chief Financial Officer at Gulf Navigation Holdings; Nafeesa Moloobhoy, Managing Director of the Moloobhoy Group; Navin Kumar, Director at Drewry Maritime Research; Bard Poulsson, Senior Vice President at Lockton; Captain Ankur Arora, Global Market Leader for Tankers at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore; and Dipak Karki, Managing Director at DK2.
Collectively, the panellists emphasised the importance of maintaining commercial agility while pursuing long-term decarbonisation goals. Abdul Bari underlined the necessity of striking a balance between environmental commitments and the immediate needs of day-to-day operations, stressing that “decarbonisation must be a long-term commitment, but it cannot come at the expense of operational sustainability.”
Ali Abouda pointed to the inextricable link between geopolitics and financial forecasting in the shipping world. “You can no longer separate geopolitics from shipping profit and loss projections,” he said, echoing the broader sentiment in the room.
Navin Kumar supported this point with data, presenting Drewry’s World Uncertainty Index, which showed a sharp spike during 2025, a clear reflection of how global instability is reshaping tanker market dynamics. “Geopolitics is now driving tanker earnings more than traditional market fundamentals,” Kumar remarked.
Following a productive networking lunch, the afternoon session, moderated by Ali Shehab, Global Director of Special Projects at DNV, focused on innovation, technology, and sustainability in tanker shipping.
The expert panel included Richard De Vries of Lloyd’s Register, Han Ning of ShipBid.Net, Captain Gagan Dhillon of the West of England P&I Club, Katherine Yakunchenkova of Al Safina Security, Captain Onur Yildrim of Advanced Polymer Coatings, Alexandra Burke of K2 Bunker Fuel Supply, Roger Harfouch of Marlink Communications, Captain Vikas Pandey of Shipfinex, and Ramee Rashid of Seamaster Maritime Group.
Panellists discussed how new technologies, evolving regulations, and shifting market expectations are reshaping the industry. Alexandra Burke called for greater collaboration, stressing that profitability and sustainability must now go hand in hand.
Han Ning highlighted that volatility, though challenging, can create opportunities for innovation and resilience. Captain Gagan Dhillon emphasized the importance of integrating insurance and risk management into long-term fleet strategies.
Roger Harfouch warned of rising cybersecurity threats amid rapid digitalisation, noting that advances such as LEO and MEO satellite systems increase exposure to attacks. He underscored the need for strong regulatory compliance and security frameworks to protect operations in an increasingly connected maritime world.
Captain Vikas Pandey, Founder and CEO of Shipfinex, highlighted the role of tokenization in driving a regulated financial evolution for the maritime industry. He explained how blockchain-based digital assets can open access to new capital markets, enhance transparency, and improve efficiency. “The global adoption of real-world asset tokenization is accelerating,” he noted. “Maritime must evolve with it.”
Ramee Rashid, Director of Seamaster Maritime Group, explored the practicality of electric utility boats in the UAE, weighing factors such as infrastructure, costs, and vessel lifespan. He emphasized the importance of future-proofing ship agencies through collaboration, data sharing, and continuous training. “Building networks and retraining talent are essential for staying relevant in a digital, sustainable future,” he said.
As the session concluded, delegates agreed that despite ongoing challenges, the tanker industry stands at the threshold of meaningful transformation and renewal.
Reflecting on the day’s success, Trevor Pereira, Managing Director of The Maritime Standard, expressed pride in the conference’s strong turnout and high-level discussions. “It was fantastic to see a full house until the very end,” he said. “This year’s event brought together leading minds in tanker shipping to tackle the industry’s toughest challenges. Despite ongoing uncertainty, forums like this enable collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and forward thinking.”
As the industry continues to evolve amid shifting trade dynamics, decarbonisation, and digitalisation, The Maritime Standard Tanker Conference has reinforced its reputation as a leading regional platform for strategic dialogue and industry insight.
With record attendance and dynamic exchanges, the 2025 edition once again proved to be a vital meeting point for decision-makers shaping the future of tanker shipping.
