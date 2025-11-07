TMS Tanker Shipping Conference 2025 explores innovation and resilience in transforming market

The Maritime Standard (TMS) recently hosted its most successful Tanker Conference to date, drawing over 400 delegates to the Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, on Thursday, October 25. The landmark tenth edition of the annual event, held under the theme “Tanker Shipping Negotiates Challenging Market Headwinds,” gathered senior industry leaders, analysts, and policymakers from across the globe to explore the critical factors shaping the future of the tanker industry amid a period of exceptional volatility and transformation.