Shaklan Group launches ‘Win a Dream Home’ campaign

The initiative features a luxury apartment and a series of weekly giveaways
The Shaklan Group, a diversified conglomerate established in 1997, has announced the launch of its spectacular new promotional campaign, “Win a Dream Home.” The highly anticipated campaign will run from December 23, 2025, to March 22, 2026, offering customers the chance to win exceptional prizes, headlined by a grand residential unit in Dubai. Designed to reward customers for their continued loyalty, the campaign allows shoppers to enter a grand raffle with a minimum spend of AED 50.
The campaign was officially inaugurated by the Shaklan Group’s senior leadership, led by Aboo Haris, Managing Director; Sameer MP, CEO; and Shameel Salam, Executive Director. Also, in attendance were Board Members Nihal Nasar and Aadil Aboo Haris, alongside Shajimon P, Operations Manager, and Shafeeq VP, Finance Manager.
As one of the Group's largest customer engagement initiatives, the campaign features a range of major rewards, including a luxury apartment in Dubai as the grand prize. Additional prizes include a Jac JS4 car and weekly draws for the latest iPhone 17, ensuring continuous excitement and engagement throughout the 12-week campaign. A total of thirteen winners will be selected, with all prize draws and final announcements scheduled for March 23, 2026.
Aboo Haris, Managing Director of Shaklan Group, commented on the launch: “Our mission is to provide world-class and high-quality consumer goods and fresh food to our customers through an engaging and satisfying shopping experience. The 'Win a Dream Home' campaign is a testament to our continuous effort to give back to the community that has supported our vision since 1997. We aim to be a value-centered, adaptive, and progressive retail environment, and this campaign underscores our commitment to making a tangible, positive impact on our customers’ lives by offering such life-changing prizes.”
Over the years, Shaklan Group has consistently invested in enhancing the customer journey by modernizing store layouts, expanding product selections, and integrating advanced retail technologies. The introduction of the “Win a Dream Home” campaign reflects the brand’s broader strategy to deepen customer engagement while strengthening its promise of value-driven, community-focused retail experiences.
Since its establishment in 1997, the group has grown into a diversified retail organization operating supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores. Guided by a mission to provide world-class consumer goods and fresh food within an organized and engaging shopping environment, Shaklan continues to advance its vision of offering adaptive, value-driven, and progressive retail experiences across every market it serves.
