Shaklan Group launches ‘Win a Dream Home’ campaign

Aboo Haris, Managing Director of Shaklan Group, commented on the launch: “Our mission is to provide world-class and high-quality consumer goods and fresh food to our customers through an engaging and satisfying shopping experience. The 'Win a Dream Home' campaign is a testament to our continuous effort to give back to the community that has supported our vision since 1997. We aim to be a value-centered, adaptive, and progressive retail environment, and this campaign underscores our commitment to making a tangible, positive impact on our customers’ lives by offering such life-changing prizes.”