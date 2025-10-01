“We promise we’re not going to change your life with this film. But we promise to change your mood," added Varun.

And isn’t that the point of a rom-com? To put you in a good mood, maybe remind you of your own heartbreaks and rebound disasters, and give you just enough juice to text that one ex you shouldn’t?

Of love, breakups & juicy revenge

Janhvi insists the film is very today’s romance — situationships, casual flings, and the brutal reality that what’s frivolous for one person may be heartbreak-level serious for another.

“It’s a lot about breakups, makeups, and how you get revenge on your exes. It’s juicy,” she grins.

And while Bollywood has a long tradition of dramatic shaadi gate-crashing, Varun promises they’ve levelled up. “We’re not just crashing the wedding night. We’re crashing every event,” he laughs. “This is like if someone crashed a Sooraj Barjatya film," he added, alluding to the iconic Bollywood filmmaker who gravitates towards romances around weddings.

Do these characters need therapy?

Rom-com heroes are notorious for their questionable life choices. Does Sunny qualify for therapy? “Definitely mine does,” Varun admits.

“But my therapy is my friend Bantu — like the blind leading the blind. Where I come from, therapy is drinking with your boys and doing the wrong thing, then regretting it later.”

Relatable? Maybe. Healthy? Not so much.

The rebound debate

There’s an age-old saying: the best way to get over someone is to get under someone else. Do Varun and Janhvi buy it?

Janhvi: “I don’t think you should get under anyone unless you’re ready for it.”

Varun: “Rebounds do work to some degree. In the moment, they make you feel good, give you that inflated ego that you still have the charm. But in the long run, you’ve got to deal with your feelings at some point.”

Janhvi playfully adds, “Don’t get over and under and on top and on the side…” before bursting into laughter about Tulsi getting swept off her feet by Sunny.

Glass-shattering first impressions

Varun reveals his first real memory of Janhvi was nothing like the quiet, homely image she likes to project.

“We had just signed the film. I met her at a party — she had a glass in her hand, and she literally broke it when she saw me. I was like, this chick is hectic!”