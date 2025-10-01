Bollywood actors on why their latest wacky romantic comedy is what we all need in 2025
Dubai: Romantic comedies are back, baby — and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari wants to remind us that love doesn’t always have to be so serious. Starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, this Shashank Khaitan film promises comedy, chaos, breakups, makeups, and yes — a little bit of wedding crashing.
“It’s got comedy, romance, songs, good-looking people… it’s a celebratory family entertainer after a long time,” Varun declares, brimming with contagious confidence.
The film’s actual mission statement?
“We promise we’re not going to change your life with this film. But we promise to change your mood," added Varun.
And isn’t that the point of a rom-com? To put you in a good mood, maybe remind you of your own heartbreaks and rebound disasters, and give you just enough juice to text that one ex you shouldn’t?
Janhvi insists the film is very today’s romance — situationships, casual flings, and the brutal reality that what’s frivolous for one person may be heartbreak-level serious for another.
“It’s a lot about breakups, makeups, and how you get revenge on your exes. It’s juicy,” she grins.
And while Bollywood has a long tradition of dramatic shaadi gate-crashing, Varun promises they’ve levelled up. “We’re not just crashing the wedding night. We’re crashing every event,” he laughs. “This is like if someone crashed a Sooraj Barjatya film," he added, alluding to the iconic Bollywood filmmaker who gravitates towards romances around weddings.
Rom-com heroes are notorious for their questionable life choices. Does Sunny qualify for therapy? “Definitely mine does,” Varun admits.
“But my therapy is my friend Bantu — like the blind leading the blind. Where I come from, therapy is drinking with your boys and doing the wrong thing, then regretting it later.”
Relatable? Maybe. Healthy? Not so much.
There’s an age-old saying: the best way to get over someone is to get under someone else. Do Varun and Janhvi buy it?
Janhvi: “I don’t think you should get under anyone unless you’re ready for it.”
Varun: “Rebounds do work to some degree. In the moment, they make you feel good, give you that inflated ego that you still have the charm. But in the long run, you’ve got to deal with your feelings at some point.”
Janhvi playfully adds, “Don’t get over and under and on top and on the side…” before bursting into laughter about Tulsi getting swept off her feet by Sunny.
Varun reveals his first real memory of Janhvi was nothing like the quiet, homely image she likes to project.
“We had just signed the film. I met her at a party — she had a glass in her hand, and she literally broke it when she saw me. I was like, this chick is hectic!”
Janhvi laughs, explaining it was just excitement: “I was so happy we’d signed the film together. It just… broke in my hand!”
But Varun insists that beneath the chaos, Janhvi is “an old soul trapped in a young person’s body.”
In a world where every word is dissected online, does rom-com love still have space for fun? Varun points to a scene that had to be censored: “I said a particular Hindi word that rhymes with guard and has double meaning, but even that had to be changed. But yeah, people have forgotten how to just have fun. This film doesn’t take itself so seriously.”
Janhvi agrees: “It’s irreverent and wacky, but it also feels genuine and authentic. You’ll laugh, but you’ll also feel things.”
With a title like Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the obvious question arises — do Indian men still secretly want a virginal and sanskari (cultured) wife?
Varun is diplomatic: “India is so diverse. In the interiors, yes, that mindset still exists. But in the urban context, men have evolved a lot.”
Janhvi offers nuance: “Even in urban settings, people want to feel like they hold a special place in someone’s life. The primitive, archaic way of looking at it is virginity. But at its core, it’s about wanting to feel unique and irreplaceable to your partner.”
When asked about the craziest things they’ve done for love, Janhvi admits she’s usually on the receiving end of grand gestures. Varun, however, has a full rom-com worthy story.
“Natasha was studying in New York. We had a big fight, and I wasn’t planning to go. There was a snowstorm, flights got cancelled, but I thought — [expletive] it, I’m going. I flew anyway, landed in a blizzard, stranded at the airport because even the car didn’t come. She wasn’t answering my calls, but eventually I got to the Dream Hotel and waited a whole day because of the snow. That’s how bad it was.”
Take notes, folks. That’s grand-gesture material right there.
At its heart, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a frothy, wacky rom-com that knows exactly what it’s doing: making you laugh, swoon, and maybe even text your ex.
“We’re promising some form of love,” Varun teases.
“And some fun, too,” Janhvi adds.
Honestly, isn’t that exactly what we need right now?
Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar is out in UAe cinemas this October 2
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox