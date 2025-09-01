Saiyaara shatters records with stunning box office triumph

Mohit Suri’s romantic drama Saiyaara, starring debutants, dominates global box office
Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, a Hindi musical romantic drama, has taken the box office by storm, emerging as a cinematic phenomenon in 2025.
Released on July 18, the film, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has redefined expectations for newcomer-led projects, grossing over Rs570 crore ($64.6 million) worldwide by August 30.
Produced by Yash Raj Films, this adaptation of the 2004 Korean film A Moment to Remember has captivated audiences with its emotional depth, stellar performances, and evocative soundtrack, cementing its place as the second highest-grossing Hindi film of the year, trailing only Chhaava (Rs808 crore, $91.6 million).
Saiyaara opened with a record-breaking Rs28.75 crore ($3.26 milion) worldwide on its first day, the highest for a Hindi film featuring a debutant male lead.
Its opening weekend amassed Rs83 crore ($9.4 million) net in India, driven by strong urban multiplex turnout, and over Rs119 crore globally, as per Hindustan Times.
By the end of its first week, the film had collected Rs175.25 crore net in India and Rs250.5 crore ($28.4 million) worldwide, surpassing Suri’s previous hit Ek Villain.
The film’s momentum continued, crossing Rs200 crore domestically by its ninth day and Rs300 crore worldwide shortly after, outperforming major releases like Raid 2 (Rs237 crore lifetime), Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs264 crore), and Housefull 5 (Rs289 crore).
With a modest budget of Rs45-60 crore ($6.8 million), Saiyaara achieved an extraordinary return on investment of over 640%, a feat lauded by trade analysts.
The Indian Express noted its success as remarkable “at a time when films with new faces struggle to break even.”
Despite competition from big-budget releases like War 2 and Coolie, Saiyaara maintained steady collections, earning Rs335.55 crore net in India by its sixth week.
Overseas, it grossed Rs168.4 crore ($20 million), contributing to a global total of Rs565.36 crore ($64.1 million).
The film’s success is attributed to its poignant storytelling, with Panday’s portrayal of a troubled musician and Padda’s role as a shy poet earning widespread praise.
The soundtrack, composed by Mithoon, Tanishk Bagchi, and others, has become a cultural hit, with the title track Saiyaara going viral.
Despite a dip in collections due to new releases, Saiyaara’s legacy as a blockbuster love story is undeniable, proving the power of fresh talent and heartfelt narratives.
