Dhurandhar roars past Rs 9.35 billion worldwide, enters the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever

The film has now stormed past the Rs 900 crore club (Rs 9 billion), becoming only the 11th Indian film ever to do so. Fresh off another winning day with Rs 17.75 crore at the domestic box office, Dhurandhar is cruising towards the end of its third week in theatres on a high. In just the last six days, it has raked in over Rs 150 crore, cementing its place among the top 10 Indian films by domestic earnings. According to Sacnilk, the film currently stands at an estimated Rs 607 crore in India and a staggering Rs 935.75 crore worldwide.