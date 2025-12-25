Dhurandhar roars past Rs 9.35 billion worldwide, enters the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever

Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the box office
If box-office records had a hit list, Dhurandhar would be crossing names out with dramatic flair. Director Aditya Dhar’s spy action film has officially turned into the biggest blockbuster of Ranveer Singh’s career — and it’s not done flexing yet.
The film has now stormed past the Rs 900 crore club (Rs 9 billion), becoming only the 11th Indian film ever to do so. Fresh off another winning day with Rs 17.75 crore at the domestic box office, Dhurandhar is cruising towards the end of its third week in theatres on a high. In just the last six days, it has raked in over Rs 150 crore, cementing its place among the top 10 Indian films by domestic earnings. According to Sacnilk, the film currently stands at an estimated Rs 607 crore in India and a staggering Rs 935.75 crore worldwide.
Along the way, Dhurandhar has casually leapfrogged Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava (Rs 601.54 crore) and Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao (Rs 597.99 crore). The only film still ahead of it on this particular list is Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1, with Rs 622.44 crore.
The milestones don’t stop there. Dhurandhar became the first film of the year to cross Rs 900 crore worldwide, overtaking Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (Rs 915 crore) and pushing its way into the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. On the same day, it even sped past Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 922.17 crore), proving that its box-office run is anything but ordinary.
And the franchise is only getting bigger. Dhurandhar 2 is slated for release on March 19, 2026, and after the roaring success of the Hindi-only first part, the sequel will go fully pan-India, releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.
While this is a solid year for Ranveer Singh, this is a double blockbuster for Akshaye Khanna, who starred in Chaava earlier this year, which also crossed over Rs 800 billion worldwide.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox