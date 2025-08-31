GOLD/FOREX
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan’s lookalike creates buzz in Dubai, as crowds rush for photos

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
Dubai: During his visit to Dubai, an Indian man bearing a striking resemblance to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan drew crowds of curious onlookers, many of whom rushed to capture photos with him.

The lookalike quickly became the centre of attention, attracting passersby in popular public spots and creating a stir on social media as images spread online.

While not the star himself, the man’s uncanny similarity — from his appearance to his mannerisms — was enough to fascinate fans of the Indian icon. His presence underscored the enduring popularity of Bachchan, one of Bollywood’s most recognisable and celebrated actors.

 

 

