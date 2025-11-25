Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt farewell to his Sholay co-star Dharmendra and their deep friendship

Dharmendra died on November 24 at his residence in Juhu after battling prolonged health complications. Though he had been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital since November 1, he was recuperating at home when his condition worsened. His final rites were held on Monday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda were among the first to arrive and pay their respects.

The death of icon Dharmendra — Hindi cinema’s beloved “He-Man” — at the age of 89 has left the film world and generations of movie lovers in mourning. As tributes pour in, it is Bachchan’s emotional message that has touched fans the most, offering a glimpse of a friendship rooted in respect and affection.

In cinema, some pairings become immortal — Jai and Veeru from Sholay being one of them. And as Bachchan bids farewell to his co-star, that brotherhood lives on in the memories of audiences, in reels of celluloid, and in the enduring echo of a friendship that was anything but fictional.

He remembered Dharmendra not just as a star, but as a man with an unmatched grace. Calling him “the epitome of greatness,” Bachchan wrote that Dharmendra’s legacy rested as much on his imposing screen presence as on “the largeness of his heart and its most endearing simplicity.”

