Amitabh Bachchan’s heartfelt farewell to his Sholay co-star Dharmendra and their deep friendship

Dharmendra died on November 24 at his residence in Juhu after battling prolonged illness
Dubai: In an entertainment industry where bonds often fade once the cameras stop rolling, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra shared a rare camaraderie that survived decades.
The death of icon Dharmendra — Hindi cinema’s beloved “He-Man” — at the age of 89 has left the film world and generations of movie lovers in mourning. As tributes pour in, it is Bachchan’s emotional message that has touched fans the most, offering a glimpse of a friendship rooted in respect and affection.
Dharmendra died on November 24 at his residence in Juhu after battling prolonged health complications. Though he had been in and out of Breach Candy Hospital since November 1, he was recuperating at home when his condition worsened. His final rites were held on Monday at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Agastya Nanda were among the first to arrive and pay their respects.
Later, Bachchan shared a deeply moving note grieving his Sholay and Chupke Chupke co-star:
“Another valiant Giant has left us… left the arena… leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound .. Dharam ji ..”
He remembered Dharmendra not just as a star, but as a man with an unmatched grace. Calling him “the epitome of greatness,” Bachchan wrote that Dharmendra’s legacy rested as much on his imposing screen presence as on “the largeness of his heart and its most endearing simplicity.”
In his tribute, Bachchan also reflected on the turbulence of the film industry — an ever-changing environment he said Dharmendra remained untouched by:
“Unsoiled throughout his glorious career, in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade… the frantic fraternity underwent changes… not him.”
He concluded with a personal memory many fans would immediately recognise — Dharmendra’s warmth.
“His smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity… a rarity in the profession. The air around us swings vacant… a vacuum that shall ever remain… prayers.”
Dharmendra leaves behind an extraordinary on-screen journey spanning more than six decades — from intense action dramas to timeless comedies. His final film, Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat, is slated for release this Christmas, offering fans one last opportunity to witness the beloved actor’s magic.
In cinema, some pairings become immortal — Jai and Veeru from Sholay being one of them. And as Bachchan bids farewell to his co-star, that brotherhood lives on in the memories of audiences, in reels of celluloid, and in the enduring echo of a friendship that was anything but fictional.
