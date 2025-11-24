GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra dies on Sholay writer Salim Khan's birthday: A friendship written in history

A legendary friendship: Dharmendra and Salim Khan's bond remembered

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
Dharmendra dies on Sholay writer Salim Khan's birthday: A friendship written in history

Bollywood woke up to heartbreak today. Dharmendra — the original He-Man, an icon of charm, courage and timeless stardom — is no more. The 89-year-old legend, who had recently been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and was said to be recovering at home, reportedly took a critical turn this morning.

Though the family has yet to issue an official statement, the movement at Pawan Hans Crematorium has spoken louder than words. Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini were seen arriving, soon joined by industry giants Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Salim Khan, who turns 90 today, also reached the crematorium to bid farewell to his dear friend.

The friendship between Dharmendra and writer-legend Salim Khan goes back more than six decades — long before blockbusters and fame. In a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Salim Khan spoke emotionally about their bond:

“Dharam ji se mera bohot purana association hai, 1958-59 se. Both of us have seen a lot of struggle… bohot si cheezein common bhi hain… He’s like a family member and like an elder brother to us.”

Two men who shaped the golden era of Hindi cinema — reunited today, one last time.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Bollywood actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies: Sunny Deol performs last rites

10m read
Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra has been unwell for a while now.

Ambulance outside Dharmendra’s home worries fans again

2m read
Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra on life support

Dharmendra's family slams false death rumours

1m read
Asrani passed away after breathing complications.

Asrani’s private funeral honoured; PM Modi mourns star

2m read