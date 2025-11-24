Dharmendra dies on Sholay writer Salim Khan's birthday: A friendship written in history

A legendary friendship: Dharmendra and Salim Khan's bond remembered
Bollywood woke up to heartbreak today. Dharmendra — the original He-Man, an icon of charm, courage and timeless stardom — is no more. The 89-year-old legend, who had recently been discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital and was said to be recovering at home, reportedly took a critical turn this morning.
Though the family has yet to issue an official statement, the movement at Pawan Hans Crematorium has spoken louder than words. Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol and wife Hema Malini were seen arriving, soon joined by industry giants Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Salim Khan, who turns 90 today, also reached the crematorium to bid farewell to his dear friend.
The friendship between Dharmendra and writer-legend Salim Khan goes back more than six decades — long before blockbusters and fame. In a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Salim Khan spoke emotionally about their bond:
“Dharam ji se mera bohot purana association hai, 1958-59 se. Both of us have seen a lot of struggle… bohot si cheezein common bhi hain… He’s like a family member and like an elder brother to us.”
Two men who shaped the golden era of Hindi cinema — reunited today, one last time.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox