Dharmendra's health update: Ambulance and heavy security outside his Mumbai home spark concern

Earlier this month, false reports about his health had sparked a frenzy
Veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra’s health has once again sparked concern among fans. On the morning of November 24, videos circulating on social media showed an ambulance outside his Mumbai residence, reigniting speculation about the 89-year-old actor’s condition.
Earlier this month, wrong reports of Dharmendra’s demise had created widespread panic online. Thankfully, both his daughter, Esha Deol, and wife, Hema Malini, quickly set the record straight, confirming that the legendary actor was stable and continuing his recovery.
Esha took to Instagram to address the swirling rumors, urging fans and media to respect the family’s privacy. “THE MEDIA SEEMS TO BE IN OVERDRIVE AND SPREADING FALSE NEWS. MY FATHER IS STABLE & RECOVERING. WE REQUEST EVERYONE TO GIVE OUR FAMILY PRIVACY. THANK YOU FOR THE PRAYERS FOR PAPA'S SPEEDY RECOVERY,” she wrote.
Hema Malini echoed her daughter’s frustration on X (formerly Twitter), calling out irresponsible reporting. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she said.
Dharmendra’s first health scare earlier this month had seen him admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, reportedly under close observation and even briefly on ventilator support. The hospital stay drew visits from Bollywood’s biggest names, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan, as well as his children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Esha.
While today’s ambulance sighting has understandably caused a stir, the family has yet to release an official update. Fans continue to send their prayers, hoping the legendary actor remains on the path to full recovery.
This is a developing story.
