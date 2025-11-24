GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

A tribute to Dharmendra: Celebrating the evergreen He-Man of Indian Cinema

Dharmendra’s unforgettable films define six decades of Bollywood excellence

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
From soulful dramas to legendary blockbusters, Dharmendra’s cinematic journey spans over six decades, leaving behind a legacy that shaped Indian cinema. Here’s a look at some of his most memorable performances — films that defined generations of movie lovers.
From soulful dramas to legendary blockbusters, Dharmendra’s cinematic journey spans over six decades, leaving behind a legacy that shaped Indian cinema. Here’s a look at some of his most memorable performances — films that defined generations of movie lovers.
IMDB
1/14
Dharmendra and Jayant in Haqeeqat (1964), a poignant war drama depicting the courage and sacrifice of Indian soldiers during the 1962 Sino-Indian War — one of cinema’s most powerful portrayals of patriotism.
IMDB
2/14
Dharmendra and Meena Kumari in Phool Aur Patthar (1966), the film that redefined his career — portraying a tough yet tender-hearted man, it cemented his status as Bollywood’s first true action hero.
IMDB
3/14
Sharmila Tagore and Dharmendra in Anupama (1966), a tender Hrishikesh Mukherjee drama where Dharmendra shed his action-hero image to play a gentle poet — a performance remembered for its emotional depth and quiet grace.
IMDB
4/14
Dharmendra in Ankhen (1968), a stylish spy thriller that showcased his charisma and versatility — blending suspense, action, and glamour, it marked his successful foray into the espionage genre of Indian cinema.
IMDB
5/14
Sanjeev Kumar and Dharmendra in Satyakam (1969), a powerful social drama where Dharmendra’s portrayal of an idealist caught between truth and compromise stands as one of Indian cinema’s most moving and memorable performances.
IMDB
6/14
Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna in Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), a gripping action drama where Dharmendra plays a reformed criminal who confronts a ruthless dacoit — a defining role that sealed his image as the people’s hero.
IMDB
7/14
Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in Guddi (1971), where Dharmendra played himself in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s delightful film, offering a humble, heartfelt glimpse into the world of stardom that captivated audiences.
IMDB
8/14
Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), a delightful comedy-drama where Dharmendra’s wit, charm, and effortless chemistry with Hema made the film a timeless favourite and one of the decade’s biggest hits.
IMDB
9/14
Dharmendra, Zeenat Aman, Vijay Arora, and Neetu Singh in Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), a musical classic about three separated brothers. Dharmendra’s brief yet powerful role set the tone for this timeless family entertainer.
IMDB
10/14
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Sholay (1975), one of Indian cinema’s greatest blockbusters. As the fun-loving Veeru, Dharmendra delivered an iconic performance that made him part of film history and immortalised his pairing with Hema Malini.
IMDB
11/14
Dharmendra in Chupke Chupke (1975), Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s evergreen comedy where he plays a witty professor pulling off clever pranks — a role that showcased his impeccable comic timing and effortless charm
IMDB
12/14
Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Pratiggya (1975), an action-packed drama where Dharmendra’s portrayal of a fearless truck driver seeking justice resonated with audiences, blending raw heroism with heartfelt emotion.
IMDB
13/14
Dharmendra in Dharam Veer (1977), a grand fantasy adventure where he donned a royal, swashbuckling avatar. With lavish sets and epic storytelling, the film became one of the decade’s biggest blockbusters.
IMDB
14/14
Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023), where Dharmendra played Kanwal Randhawa, a soulful patriarch whose tender presence added nostalgia, warmth, and emotional resonance to this contemporary family drama.
IMDB
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

He-Man of Bollywood Dharmendra passes away aged 89

Bollywood icon Dharmendra dies at 89

3m read
The Dharmendra- Hema Malini romance had just begun, and there was quite the love-triangle brewing on set.

How Dharmendra became Sholay's highest earner

2m read
Hema Malini and Dharmendra in Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), a delightful comedy-drama that was a big hit during that time

Dharmendra and the two women who shaped his life

4m read
Dharmendra is in hospital.

Dharmendra in hospital, Esha Deol slams death rumours

1m read