Tributes pour in for Dharmendra: Rajinikanth, Virat Kohli lead emotional farewell for Bollywood legend

The veteran actor passed away at the age of 89 in Mumbai

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
‘Indian cinema’s most beloved icons’: India mourns legendary Dharmendra’s death
The Indian film industry and fans across the country are mourning the loss of Dharmendra, who died today, leaving behind a legacy of films and unforgettable performances. Tributes from colleagues, friends, and admirers have poured in, celebrating both the actor and the man behind the legend.

Raj Babbar reflected on his personal memories, saying, “Such was Dharmendra ji that his films themselves helped shape Indian cinema. He touched millions of hearts, and through his work, the magic of cinema reached even the smallest towns and villages of India. He was a great actor because he was a great human being… His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Shatrughan Sinha shared his heartbreak, calling Dharmendra “our elder brother, people’s hero, most loved, son of the soil… a personality in totality. An era of ‘He-Man’ has gone. My first hero and people’s hero in the film industry is no more. It is an irreparable and irreplaceable loss.”

South superstar Rajinikanth added, “Farewell, my friend. I will always remember your golden heart and the moments we shared. Rest in peace, Dharam ji. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Even sporting icon Virat Kohli paid tribute, stating, “Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family.”

Anil Kapoor wrote, "Dharam ji was hard to capture in one sentence...Hero, Father, the OG Punjabi, a man who was as keenly emotional as he was mischievous, larger than life but also relatably human...

Ajay Devgn added, "Heartbroken to hear about Dharam ji. His warmth, generosity and presence inspired generations of artists. The industry has lost a legend… and we’ve lost someone who shaped the very soul of our cinema."

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
