GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Before Bollywood stardom, Dharmendra was paid just Rs 51 for his first film

Once, he revealed how he celebrated with his friends

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89.

Long before he became one of Indian cinema’s most beloved stars, Dharmendra struggled through the same uncertain beginnings that define every dreamer in Mumbai. As the nation mourns the legendary actor, who passed away on Monday morning at the age of 89 at his Juhu residence, old stories from his early years are resurfacing — stories that reveal his warmth, humility and humour.

One moment came on Salman Khan’s game show 10 Ka Dum, where Dharmendra appeared alongside his eldest son, Sunny Deol. After winning ₹1 lakh on the show, Salman asked what that amount would have meant to him back when he first arrived in Mumbai from Punjab, chasing his acting dreams. Dharmendra chuckled and replied, “Uss time lakh rupaye…" (In those times, a lakh...)

Salman then asked about his first film salary, and Dharmendra revealed
“Rs 3,500–7,000 aisa tha kuch… par usse pehle ek aur film mili thi, Arjun Hingorani ki.” (Rs 3500- 7000, but before that was a film named Arjun Hingorani).

He recalled sitting nervously in a producer’s office, hoping to receive at least ₹5,000. Instead, they handed him Rs 51 as a signing amount.

And what did he do with it? Dharmendra shared that he celebrated with friends.

From that Rs 51 beginning to becoming the unstoppable force behind classics like Phool Aur Patthar, Seeta Aur Geeta, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Sholay, Dharmendra’s journey remains one of Bollywood’s greatest stories of grit and stardom. By the 1980s, he had earned the title He-Man of India, redefining the action genre and becoming an icon for generations.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

‘Indian cinema’s most beloved icons’: India mourns legendary Dharmendra’s death

Tributes pour in for Dharmendra: Stars bid farewell

2m read
Bollywood actor Dharmendra

Dharmendra dies: Sunny Deol performs last rites

10m read
The two play star-crossed lovers in Karan Johar's film.

How Dharmendra rekindled old-school magic in 2025

2m read
Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra has been unwell for a while now.

Ambulance outside Dharmendra’s home worries fans again

2m read