Sanjay Dutt on the fan who left him Rs 1.5 billion property and why he refused it: 'On the condition...'

Fans get a little too excited, sometimes. Sanjay Dutt recently shared one of the strangest fan encounters of his life on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Back in 2018, a terminally ill fan left him property worth a whopping Rs 150 crore. Yes, you read that right. Nevertheless, Dutt refused to accept it.
“There are all kinds of fans,” he said. “I got a call from the police station, and they asked to come meet me. I thought, ‘What new mess have I landed in now?’ They told me not to worry, it’s a pleasant surprise. They told me that a lady had passed away, and that she had left her entire property in my name. I checked it out; she had buildings in South Bombay. The total property must’ve been worth Rs 150 crore. I said, ‘Listen, I don’t know the lady, but she must have been a fan. Still, I don’t have any right to her property’. I returned the property to her family, under the condition that it should be used properly. There are all kinds of fans.”
Dutt had previously recounted the story to Curly Tales: The woman, Nisha Patil, had apparently made all arrangements with her banks and had been in touch with her family. The property was eventually transferred back to them, leaving Dutt untouched by the sudden fortune.
Meanwhile, Dutt is back on the big screen as the villain in Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff. Despite the hype, the film has earned Rs 40 crore domestically, trailing behind its predecessors. But when it comes to real-life drama, we think this fan story still takes the cake.
