Sanjay Dutt on the fan who left him Rs 1.5 billion property and why he refused it: 'On the condition...'

“There are all kinds of fans,” he said. “I got a call from the police station, and they asked to come meet me. I thought, ‘What new mess have I landed in now?’ They told me not to worry, it’s a pleasant surprise. They told me that a lady had passed away, and that she had left her entire property in my name. I checked it out; she had buildings in South Bombay. The total property must’ve been worth Rs 150 crore. I said, ‘Listen, I don’t know the lady, but she must have been a fan. Still, I don’t have any right to her property’. I returned the property to her family, under the condition that it should be used properly. There are all kinds of fans.”