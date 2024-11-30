Dubai: November has been a month of high-profile engagements and break-ups in India. And following the trend is Palaash Muchhal. His name might not ring a bell instantly, but the Bollywood composer and filmmaker, who was rumoured to have been the boyfriend of Indian woman cricket star Smriti Mandhana, has confirmed the relationship.

Earlier this year, pictures of Mandhana and Muchhal meeting on the ground during the Women’s Premier League kept the fans busy on the internet.

“I am very shy in public and an introvert. People don’t believe it as I have a lot of friends and I’ve been on the stage as well. But even whenever I pose during events and parties, I feel very shy,” the 29-year-old told Hindustan Times.

“I feel very proud, obviously, because I am her partner; boyfriend till now. I’m very proud of her achievements. But I like to keep my personal life private. This is the time I should work as much as I can.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana with the Women's Premier League trophy. Image Credit: Source: Mandhana X

Key role in RCB success

Left-handed opener Mandhana, who is busy playing in the Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers, led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their maiden Women’s Premier League title earlier this year.

Mandhana finished the tournament as the second-highest run scorer, playing a key role in RCB’s successful campaign.

Muchhal set the record for becoming the youngest music composer of Bollywood at 18, while prodigious talent Mandhana made her debut for India in the Twenty20 format against Bangladesh as a 16-year-old.

However, the 28-year-old had a disappointing run in the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup in UAE, where India exited after the group stage.