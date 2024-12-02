UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss close ties

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday welcomed Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is in the UAE on a fraternal visit.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, taking place at Abu Dhabi’s Al Wathba area, celebrated the New Year 2024 with a number of exceptional shows and features that broke 4 Guinness World Records, including a spectacular firework display and a drone show that lasted 60 continuous minutes, supported by a number of international performances and programs, all organized to welcome the upcoming year in a cultural, entertaining atmosphere that brought a spirit of joy to visitors. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Zayed Festival hosts mega Eid Al Etihad events

The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba is celebrating the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad with a diverse array of programmes and activities. The festival will also feature the launch of the ‘National Identity Strengthening Initiative’, continuing until December 7.

A decree has been issued withdrawing Kuwaiti citizenship from actor Dawood Hussain and singer Nawal. Image Credit: Source: Almajilis

Kuwait revokes citizenship of two celebrities

Kuwait has withdrawn its citizenship from two celebrated entertainers amid hundreds of nationality revocations in the country. A decree has been issued withdrawing Kuwaiti citizenship from actor Dawood Hussain and singer Nawal, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas has reported.

The motorists were apprehended in Al Faqeet area. Image Credit: Fujairah Police

Stunt drivers arrested during Eid Al Etihad festivities