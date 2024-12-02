UAE President, Saudi Crown Prince discuss close ties
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday welcomed Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who is in the UAE on a fraternal visit.
Sheikh Zayed Festival hosts mega Eid Al Etihad events
The Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba is celebrating the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad with a diverse array of programmes and activities. The festival will also feature the launch of the ‘National Identity Strengthening Initiative’, continuing until December 7.
Kuwait revokes citizenship of two celebrities
Kuwait has withdrawn its citizenship from two celebrated entertainers amid hundreds of nationality revocations in the country. A decree has been issued withdrawing Kuwaiti citizenship from actor Dawood Hussain and singer Nawal, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas has reported.
Stunt drivers arrested during Eid Al Etihad festivities
Fujairah Police have arrested several motorists involved in stunts during celebrations for Eid Al Etihad in Al Faqeet area of the emirate. The drivers not only endangered their own lives but also posed a significant risk to public safety, police said.