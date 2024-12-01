Cairo: Kuwait has withdrawn its citizenship from two celebrated entertainers amid hundreds of nationality revocations in the country.

A decree has been issued withdrawing Kuwaiti citizenship from actor Dawood Hussain and singer Nawal, Kuwaiti newspaper Al Qabas has reported.

The decree was published in Kuwait's Official Gazette, Kuwait Today, also withdrawing citi-zenship from both artists' dependents, the report added without giving explanations for the revocations.

A state committee in charge of nationality verification on Thursday decided to withdraw Kuwaiti citizenship from 1,758 people for different reasons. The decision has been referred to the Council of Ministers for approval.

The same panel has also issued a decree withdrawing Kuwaiti citizenship from 3,053 more individuals, including 3,035 women, and their dependents, according to the news website Almajilis.

Authorities have already stripped hundreds of Kuwaiti citizenship since early March due to fraud or holding another nationality that is banned under Kuwaiti law.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry has set up a hotline to receive reports about holders of dual citizenship, or those who obtained it through forgery.

The ministry has urged members of the public with related information to report it via the hotline for investigations, promising the whistleblowers full secrecy.

In recent weeks, Kuwaiti media reported about several uncovered cases of foreigners, who illegally obtained Kuwaiti citizenship. Some of the unlawful citizens were taken to court and received jailing rulings.