Video: Thousands turn out for record-breaking Dubai Run
Thousands of people from diverse backgrounds turned Sheikh Zayed Road into the world’s largest and most iconic running track by taking part in the Dubai Run 2024 on Sunday morning.
Over 4,000 stripped of Kuwaiti nationality in 3 weeks
Kuwaiti authorities have been flooded with reports about citizens, who allegedly obtained Kuwaiti nationality through forgery or hold another nationality.
New Salik gates from today: 5 things to know
Motorists in Dubai will now be paying road toll at two more locations in Dubai. This follows the activation of two new toll gates by Salik from today. The two new toll gates are located at Business Bay Crossing on Al Khail Road and Al Safa South on Sheikh Zayed Road.
Here's why Saira Banu wanted a break from AR Rahman
Saira Banu, the estranged wife of Oscar winning Indian music maestro AR Rahman, has issued a statement calling for an end to unfounded rumors following their recent separation after 29 years of marriage.