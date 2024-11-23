Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Saturday announced the partial lifting of the ban on the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) as part of a phased plan set to begin on November 25.

The decision will be accompanied by the launch of a unified platform for drone operations to streamline registration and operation procedures.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at the Police College in Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and the General Civil Aviation Authority.

MoI revealed that the unified platform for drone operations will simplify registration and operation processes for companies and government entities.

The first phase of the platform will cater exclusively to companies and government entities, with future phases planned to include additional drone-related services, such as operations for amateur enthusiasts. These will be announced in due course.

A Ministry of Interior source stated that a comprehensive evaluation highlighted strong compliance by drone operators with safety protocols, which played a pivotal role in the decision to gradually resume drone operations.

What is the background?

In 2022, the Ministry imposed a ban on the use of drones and light sports aircraft for owners, practitioners, and enthusiasts following incidents of misuse. In February 2022, the Ministry extended the suspension of drone operations, including light sports aircraft, air sports, and paragliding, until further notice. This was done in coordination with the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), pending a review and update of regulations governing drone use within the UAE’s airspace.

At the time, the Ministry emphasised the importance of public compliance with directives issued by it and the GCAA to safeguard lives, property, and airspace from unsafe or improper usage of drones.

The ban exempted certain entities under strict conditions, clarifying that companies and organisations with contractual or commercial projects reliant on drones needed to obtain necessary permissions from the GCAA to continue their operations without affecting project timelines.

Legal implications