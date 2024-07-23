Dubai: Dubai Police on Tuesday announced that residents may spot its drones in their areas as part of emergency response.

“We aim to utilise cutting-edge technology to boost safety and security by swiftly responding to emergencies, in line with the highest global standards,” Dubai Police said in a social media post.

It said the drones are designed to serve residents.

“Please be informed the drones you may see in your area are part of Dubai Police efforts to enhance quick response to emergencies,” the authority stated as an “announcement.”