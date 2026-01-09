From 177K submissions, winners will help build schools, water access, and lasting impact
Dubai: Out of more than 177,000 submissions from around the world, ten creators have been selected and announced in the 1 Billion Followers Summit, to take part in one of the most ambitious creator-led humanitarian initiatives yet - MrBeast’s 1 Billion Acts of Kindness.
The winners, Priya and Sid, The World Sucks, Walid Elmusrati, Ella Loren Y. Bulatao, Andy Studio, Ousamma Mahreez, Godfrey Wavonya, Majd Alzakout and more, represent a diverse mix of emerging voices, storytellers, and community-focused creators.
The winners will be featured in his documented video of the mission on his social page which has over 1 billion followers. Chosen not for follower counts alone but for the impact and sincerity of their submissions, each demonstrated how digital platforms can be used to drive real-world change.
The initiative invited creators to document acts of kindness and social good, proving that influence today can extend far beyond entertainment. From thousands of entries, these ten stood out for showing how compassion, creativity, and action can intersect often at a local, grassroots level.
Now, the next chapter begins.
The selected creators will travel to Ghana alongside MrBeast to help build a village designed to support long-term community needs, including education, clean water, and essential infrastructure. Their journey and the work on the ground will be documented, turning kindness into something tangible, measurable, and shareable with a global audience.
They won’t be going alone.
Joining them is a wider team of established global creators handpicked by MrBeast, including Khalid Al Ameri, Ricardo Limon, Noor Stars, Orkun Işıtmak, Katrina Buno, Zhongni Zhu, Samuel Weidenhofer, and others. Together, the group reflects the campaign’s core idea: Creators from different cultures, languages, and platforms can unite around a shared purpose.
Speaking about this act of kindness in the panel after the announcement, the difference between niceness and kindness was discussed which aligns with the campaign’s philosophy.
Niceness, he explained, is often comfortable and performative. Kindness, however, requires effort, resources, and long-term commitment, and doesn’t always align with what performs best online.
“A world where I help people is better than a world where I don’t,” he said, answering why he continues to invest in projects that prioritise impact over virality.
The 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign reframes what success looks like in the creator economy. It suggests that influence isn’t just about reach, but responsibility, and that meaningful change doesn’t always come from polished perfection, but from showing up and doing the work.
For the ten selected creators, the Ghana project is more than a reward. It’s an opportunity to turn storytelling into service, and to prove that when creators move beyond niceness and into real kindness, the impact can last far longer than a viral moment.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.
