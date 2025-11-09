MrBeast, 1 Billion Followers Summit unite for global kindness campaign

Alia Al Hammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said, "Through the partnership to launch the 1 Billion Acts of Kindness campaign, the 1 Billion Followers Summit seeks to harness the power of content for major humanitarian causes. This aligns perfectly with the Summit’s mission and belief that social-impact content creators have the power to drive tangible positive change.”