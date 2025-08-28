Meet five global creators named ambassadors for 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the summit will take place from January 9—11, 2026 across Jumeirah Emirates Towers, DIFC, and the Museum of the Future. Held under the theme “Content for Good”, it is expected to draw creators with a combined following of more than 3 billion people.

Dubai: The upcoming fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit has named five internationally renowned content creators as ambassadors, underscoring the event’s role in empowering storytellers and shaping the future of the digital economy.

Khalid is a content creator, writer, and speaker from the UAE, known for his heartfelt videos on culture, relationships, and social issues in the Arab world. Through his relatable storytelling and cross-cultural content, he has built a strong online presence and inspired millions globally.

Alexandra, the Australian content creator. is known as “Supercar Blondie”. She is Australia-born media personality based in the UAE where she began her journey and built a global presence of over 100 million followers across platforms. Her story embodies the UAE’s ability to serve as a launch pad for digital talents reaching the world. It is a story of transformation from a simple journalist into a content empire managing a global team.

Simon is a serial entrepreneur, angel investor, and one of the most-followed business creators online. Having founded and invested in over 100 companies, Simon now dedicates his time to helping people start businesses for free. Through his content, he shares advice, mentorship, and opportunities to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs. He is also the founder of HelpBnk, a platform built to support aspiring founders and democratise access to entrepreneurship.

In addition to naming its ambassadors, the summit also unveiled new initiatives, including the world’s largest prize for AI-generated films valued at $1 million, the Creators Ventures Program with Dh50 million in funding, and the launch of a Content Creation Companies Pavilion showcasing start-ups in the content economy.

The ambassadors will represent the summit’s mission of advancing purposeful content creation and inspiring the next generation of digital leaders. They join a broader line-up of international creators, tech pioneers, and industry experts who will lead discussions on innovation, AI, monetisation, and cross-border collaboration.

Ammar is co-founder of Yes Theory, a movement and media company built around seeking discomfort and living life outside of one’s comfort zone. Through powerful storytelling, global adventures, and community-building, Ammar and his team have inspired millions to embrace curiosity, courage, and meaningful human connection. He continues to push boundaries by leading creative projects that unite diverse communities around the world.

Omar is a famous content creator from Bahrain, widely recognised across the Arab world for his video series “Omar Tries”, which explores cultural and humanitarian experiences. His YouTube channel has garnered over 1.2 billion views and more than 6.7 million subscribers.

