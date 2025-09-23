Dubai: World’s biggest AI film award unveiled for 1 Billion Followers Summit

“At Google, we believe AI should amplify creativity and support creators. We want Google Gemini to give every aspiring storyteller, regardless of their budget or available equipment, the power of our advanced models to bring ideas to life. This includes Veo, our state-of-the-art model for generating videos, and Imagen, for generating images, along with many other tools and features. We are very excited about the AI Film Award, and can’t wait to announce the winning film in January.”