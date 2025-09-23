Dubai: World’s biggest AI film award unveiled for 1 Billion Followers Summit

Global contest to reward AI-driven storytelling at world’s largest summit in Dubai
Dubai: The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, has announced the launch of the AI Film Award, valued at US$1 million, in partnership with Google Gemini.
The global award, powered by Google’s advanced AI tools, was unveiled on Tuesday at a press conference in Dubai ahead of the Summit, which will take place in Dubai from 9—11 January 2026.
The award is designed to inspire impactful storytelling through AI-driven filmmaking, blending creativity with cutting-edge technology. It recognises the growing influence of short films as a powerful medium for delivering messages to wide audiences.
Speaking at the event, Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said: “The 1 Billion Followers Summit has grown to become a key global event in supporting talent, developing advanced skills, and fostering investments in the Creator Economy.
“The UAE reinforces its global leadership today with the launch of this award, demonstrating its commitment to establishing itself as a world-leading hub for innovation and technology. A pioneer in the field, the UAE was the world’s first nation to appoint a Minister of Artificial Intelligence.
“Now ranked third globally in attracting specialised AI talent, the nation has proactively integrated AI into its education system, teaching it as a core subject from kindergarten through 12th grade. This move underscores the UAE’s strategic vision of empowering the next generation with future skills.”
He added: “This award launches at a pivotal moment marked by rapid transformation in film, visual production, and content creation. Creativity is no longer confined to large studios and massive budgets, as anyone with a mobile device and a vibrant imagination can now create. Artificial intelligence will further amplify human creativity, enabling us to tell more stories, connect with larger audiences, and inspire billions around the globe.”
Anthony Nakache, Google’s Managing Director for the Middle East & North Africa, said:
“At Google, we believe AI should amplify creativity and support creators. We want Google Gemini to give every aspiring storyteller, regardless of their budget or available equipment, the power of our advanced models to bring ideas to life. This includes Veo, our state-of-the-art model for generating videos, and Imagen, for generating images, along with many other tools and features. We are very excited about the AI Film Award, and can’t wait to announce the winning film in January.”
Films must be 70% AI-generated using Google Gemini tools such as Imagen, Veo and Flow, with optional third-party integrations based on Gemini.
Submissions should explore one of two concepts: “Rewrite Tomorrow” (a vision of the future) or “The Secret Life of” (revealing hidden stories behind the everyday).
Entries must be 7—10 minutes long, with clear audio, subtitles in English, and professional editing.
Submissions open on September 23 and close on 20 November 2025 at www.1billionsummit.com/ai-film-award
A judging panel will evaluate films on storytelling, creativity, AI integration and thematic strength. Ten shortlisted entries will be put to public vote in December, with the top five films announced on 3 January 2026. These finalists will be screened at the Summit, and the grand prize winner revealed on 11 January 2026.
The 1 Billion Followers Summit 2026 will feature:
400+ global speakers with a combined following of over 3 billion.
30,000+ visitors from more than 140 nations, including over 15,000 creators.
A Creator’s Market showcasing 100+ start-ups.
The Creators Ventures accelerator, investing Dh50 million to help creators become founders.
The event is organised by the UAE Government Media Office and will host every active global social media platform, making it a unique global stage for the creator economy.
